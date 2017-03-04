Window into farm-to-table food: Redwood City butcher shop Gambrel and ...
Rounding the corner of its second year under owner Benjamin Robert, Gambrel and Co. has become Redwood City's downtown butcher shop - modeling a new way of buying and consuming meat for local foodies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Fri
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC