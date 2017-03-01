Tonight: School board may delay opening of Menlo Park high school to 2019

The opening of a tech-oriented magnet high school in Menlo Park will be delayed a year, until 2019, if the board of the Sequoia Union High School District agrees with the recommendations of district Superintendent Jim Lianides and the committee that's been involved in planning the school. The board is interviewing candidates for the school's principal and is expected to announce its decision when it meets Wednesday, March 1, at the district office at 480 James Ave. in Redwood City.

