Tiny self-driving robots have started...

Tiny self-driving robots have started delivering food...

19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

On March 23, bots from Starship Technologies started taking over some of the work done by human couriers at on-demand delivery startup DoorDash . The self-driving robots ferry goods from restaurants in Redwood City, California, to customers within a two-mile radius.

