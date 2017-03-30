The fire was reported at about 11 p.m. Wednesday at the farm at 12761 San Mateo Road.
Authorities identified 38-year-old Gilbert Mendoza Flores, a transient, as a suspect based on an examination of the crime scene as well as interviews with witnesses and Flores. Flores, who was already in custody at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on an unrelated matter, was expected to be rebooked on arson charges Thursday.
