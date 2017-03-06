South Bay Film Director to Debut Work...

South Bay Film Director to Debut Work at Cinequest

A 19-year-old filmmaker and San Jose native will make her directorial debut at a Silicon Valley film festival this week. Madison Campione's film Remembrance is one of dozens of movies featured at the Cinequest Film and VR Festival .

