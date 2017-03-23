Retiring Peterson attorney wona t see...

Retiring Peterson attorney wona t see conclusion of blockbuster case

A key Scott Peterson attorney will leave his legal team before the California Supreme Court rules on the Modesto man's death sentence appeals. "I'm retiring," said Lawrence Gibbs, 65, who recently filed a motion to withdraw from representing Peterson.

