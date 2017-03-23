Retiring Peterson attorney wona t see conclusion of blockbuster case
A key Scott Peterson attorney will leave his legal team before the California Supreme Court rules on the Modesto man's death sentence appeals. "I'm retiring," said Lawrence Gibbs, 65, who recently filed a motion to withdraw from representing Peterson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC