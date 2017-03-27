Reputation.com Announces New Funding from Heritage Group
The investment comes from Heritage's second Healthcare Innovation Fund, which is backed by 14 leading healthcare organizations in the United States, including Adventist Health System, Community Health Systems, Intermountain Healthcare, Sutter Health, and Tenet Health. According to the Journal of American Medicine , over half of consumers consider online reviews important in their choice of a hospital or provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New years 95
|13 hr
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC