Redwood City schools pursue budget cuts: Officials consider...

With nearly $11 million in cuts spread across the next few fiscal years needed to balance the Redwood City Elementary School District budget, officials are moving ahead with initial plans to trim spending on staff and programs. The district Board of Trustees approved last week a plan aiming by the 2018-19 fiscal year to cut $10.5 million in costs, a large portion of which are culled from a proposed elimination of 38 teaching positions.

