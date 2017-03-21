Redwood City: Police respond to fatal...

Redwood City: Police respond to fatal shooting near shoreline

Police were responding to a fatal shooting reported amid a compound of office parks along Redwood Creek on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The Redwood City Police Department stated in a tweet that the shooting occurred near Saginaw and Penobscot drives.

