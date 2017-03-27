Redwood City: Man accused of selling meth out of home
A 31-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after a search of his Redwood City home turned up 5½ pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said. On Monday, Alejandro Bribiesca Tajimaroa pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for sale as well as special allegations related to the quantity that was reportedly found, said San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Karen Guidotti.
