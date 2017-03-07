Redwood City: Gunshots heard at home of man claiming to be suicidal
A 57-year-old man who told police he was suicidal and ingested a "significant amount" of medication has barricaded himself inside a home on Harrison Avenue, where officers have heard gunshots. At 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the man called Redwood City police but later hung up, and dispatchers were unable to re-contact him.
