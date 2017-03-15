Redwood City green lights affordable housing concept: Officials to...
A multi-step process to allow housing in one of Redwood City's light industrial zones to make way for up to 120 affordable housing units got the green light at Monday's City Council meeting. By a 6-1 vote, councilmembers approved a study of how amending the city's general plan to allow residential projects on two parcels in the southeast corner of Woodside and Bay roads will affect nearby businesses and traffic in the area.
