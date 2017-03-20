Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential burglary pleads no contest

One of the two Redwood City men charged in an attempted residential burglary in Portola Valley in January entered a no-contest plea on March 17 to one count of burglary as part of a plea bargain in which his sentence would be no more than two years in state prison. Jose Yahir Rodriguez, 18, also pleaded no contest to one count of attempted burglary and is due back in court on May 17 for a probation report and sentencing, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

