Police credit CIT training in safe ends to two standoffs: Redwood...

In what could have turned into deadly exchanges, police were able to use crisis intervention techniques to help defuse two separate incidents with reportedly suicidal subjects Tuesday - including one man who is now facing multiple felonies after firing at Redwood City officers and into occupied homes. San Mateo and Redwood City police dispatched officers with specialty Crisis Intervention Training to assist with the distraught subjects who both called 911 in their respective cities Tuesday.

