Police credit CIT training in safe en...

Police credit CIT training in safe ends to two standoffs: Redwood...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

In what could have turned into deadly exchanges, police were able to use crisis intervention techniques to help defuse two separate incidents with reportedly suicidal subjects Tuesday - including one man who is now facing multiple felonies after firing at Redwood City officers and into occupied homes. San Mateo and Redwood City police dispatched officers with specialty Crisis Intervention Training to assist with the distraught subjects who both called 911 in their respective cities Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec '16 thai hivaids stal... 60
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC