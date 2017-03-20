Peninsula at war
The San Mateo County History Museum will present 'Notable Women of San Mateo County,' a program created to enhance its new exhibit, 'Peninsula at War: San Mateo County's World War II Legacy,' at the San Mateo County History Museum in Redwood City's historic courthouse, Saturday, March 25. From left to right are Carmen Blair as a reporter and moderator; Hilary Landers as her grandmother First Lieutenant Marion Holmes of the Recruiting Service; Linda Brockett as Doris Nixon, President of the American Women's Volunteer Services; Laura Cox as high school English teacher Rue Clifford; and Lisa Marzotto Schofield as her grandmother Angela Marzotto.
