Overheated construction market delays opening of new high school in Menlo Park

22 min ago Read more: Almanac

Michael Kuliga, a vice principal at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, was named principal of TIDE Academy in Menlo Park, a new magnet high school set to open in August 2019. An overheated construction market is a primary cause for delaying by a year the opening of a magnet and tech-oriented high school in Menlo Park.

