On March 25 students, teachers and pa...

On March 25 students, teachers and parents constructed mobile...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Parent John Ellzey II helps his daughter Aryanna and student Jeremiah Morales learn how to use a power drill before they start constructing mobile maker spaces for Blackford Elementary School on March 25. More than 100 students, teachers and parents spent six hours on a Saturday putting together mobile maker spaces for current and future students to use. On March 25 students, teachers and parents constructed the spaces for students of Blackford Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New years 95 Mon Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
babash's angels (Mar '06) Mar 11 BabashsBestFriend 49
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb '17 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb '17 hemington10 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,913,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC