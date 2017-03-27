On March 25 students, teachers and parents constructed mobile...
Parent John Ellzey II helps his daughter Aryanna and student Jeremiah Morales learn how to use a power drill before they start constructing mobile maker spaces for Blackford Elementary School on March 25. More than 100 students, teachers and parents spent six hours on a Saturday putting together mobile maker spaces for current and future students to use. On March 25 students, teachers and parents constructed the spaces for students of Blackford Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New years 95
|Mon
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC