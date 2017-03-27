On March 25 students, teachers and parents constructed mobile...

Parent John Ellzey II helps his daughter Aryanna and student Jeremiah Morales learn how to use a power drill before they start constructing mobile maker spaces for Blackford Elementary School on March 25. More than 100 students, teachers and parents spent six hours on a Saturday putting together mobile maker spaces for current and future students to use. On March 25 students, teachers and parents constructed the spaces for students of Blackford Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.