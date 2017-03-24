Monday: Planning Commission, public to discuss Stanford's major Menlo Park development

Stanford's revised plans to build 459,000 square feet of mixed-use development in Menlo Park will face a round of civic reckoning Monday, March 27, when the project will be the subject of a public hearing about environmental impacts and a study session by the Planning Commission. The university has proposed to build 215 rental apartments , 144,000 square feet of office space, and 10,000 square feet of retail space at 500 El Camino Real - an 8.4-acre site of former car sale lots situated between the Stanford Park Hotel and Big 5 in Menlo Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.