Man who shot self also shot by police: Redwood City incident at...
Investigators say Edward Eichen, the man who shot himself in the head in a Redwood City business park Tuesday, was nearly simultaneously shot in the chest by a police officer when his own gun went off. "Our belief is that the two weapons were discharged at about the same time," said Steve Wagstaffe, San Mateo County district attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC