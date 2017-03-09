Making educational connections: After...

Making educational connections: After-school Boys and Girls Club...

But for many parents of students at Redwood City's Taft Elementary School, the homework help, extracurricular programs and clubs offered by the Boys and Girls Club program every afternoon offer a critical connection to their children's education. Lupe Ortiz is director of Taft's Boys and Girls Club program, where around 200 students, or close to half of the kindergarten through sixth-grade students who attend Taft, participate in the Boys and Girls Club program she manages every afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Ortiz said most of the students at Taft are learning English as a second language and may be recommended for Boys and Girls Club programming because they need extra time with reading and homework as they learn English.

