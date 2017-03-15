Jury finds transient guilty of murder
A homeless man accused of beating to death another man on a street near Redwood City was found guilty of second degree murder Tuesday and faces 15 years to life in prison, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The jury deliberated for three days without asking questions before returning their verdict.
