James Beard Award cookbook finalists
The James Beard Media Awards are like the Pulitzers of the food writing world. And the Bay Area has a handful of people shortlisted in a few categories, including International Cookbook and Vegetable Cooking.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Sun
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C...
|Mar 9
|dinerdash2001
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
