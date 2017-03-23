Impossible Foods Plans World Domination With Oakland Production Facility
Impossible Foods , the company behind the meatless Impossible Burger, continues to expand in the Bay Area with an new, large-scale production facility in Oakland. The facility is currently under construction, with the goal of producing one million pounds of plant-based "meat" per month -enough to serve four million Impossible Burgers- by the end of the year.
