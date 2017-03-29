Hopes for a revitalized Main Street take shape: Redwood City Council...

Hopes for a revitalized Main Street t...

How Redwood City's Main Street will change with an influx of employees, the preservation of architecture on the historic downtown thoroughfare as well as increased traffic and parking expected to accompany a planned office and retail building at 851 Main St. was weighed by the City Council and residents at a Monday meeting. Councilmembers unanimously approved a process initiating the study of a general plan amendment allowing plans for the mixed-use building expected to bring 6,910 square feet of retail space and 80,010 square feet of office space to Main Street to move forward Monday.

