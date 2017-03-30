Gunderson Dettmer Embraces Best Tech ...

Gunderson Dettmer Embraces Best Tech Business Workspace Practices for New Silicon Valley Office

Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP, the leading global business law firm dedicated to working with venture capital firms and emerging technology companies, today announced that in early 2018 it will move its Silicon Valley office to a newly constructed building at 550 Allerton Street, in the heart of downtown Redwood City, . Founded in 1995, the growing firm has leased space at 1200 Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City since 2010.

