GP Presents Laurence Juber March 14 at Club Fox in Redwood City, CA. - Win Tickets
Laurence Juber is most famous for his tenure in Paul McCartney's Wings, and he can't stop playing Sir Paul's compositions. His brand new CD is literally called LJ Can't Stop Playing the Beatles , and it's his third such solo acoustic rendering of Beatles tunes.
