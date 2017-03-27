Google wanted to buy this startup that makes fake meat - here's why the CEO will never sell
The company behind a veggie burger that sizzles, smells, and tastes like real meat says it will never sell to an outside buyer. In 2015, before the startup's flagship product - a "bloody" burger made from wheat and potato protein, coconut oil, and a "secret sauce" molecule derived from plants - was available in restaurants, Google offered to buy Impossible Foods for between $200 million and $300 million.
