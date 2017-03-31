Glitter. Feminism. Jazz Hands: World Premiere of a Feminist One-Woman Burlesque Show
Today, Curtains Cabaret, Silicon Valley's theatrical burlesque company, announces its May 6th production at the Dragon Theatre in Redwood City: DeeDee Queen's How Lovely to be a Woman: a Feminist One-Woman Burlesque Musical. Hot on the heels of its successful workshop at Feinstein's/54 Below , How Lovely to be a Woman will be making its full premiere in California.
