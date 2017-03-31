Glitter. Feminism. Jazz Hands: World ...

Glitter. Feminism. Jazz Hands: World Premiere of a Feminist One-Woman Burlesque Show

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Today, Curtains Cabaret, Silicon Valley's theatrical burlesque company, announces its May 6th production at the Dragon Theatre in Redwood City: DeeDee Queen's How Lovely to be a Woman: a Feminist One-Woman Burlesque Musical. Hot on the heels of its successful workshop at Feinstein's/54 Below , How Lovely to be a Woman will be making its full premiere in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb '17 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb '17 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Mateo County was issued at April 01 at 1:42PM PDT

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC