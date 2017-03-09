Food Delivery Robots Officially Roll Out In DC Today
The first fleet of delivery robots officially rolls out in DC today after two weeks of testing. Starship Technologies teamed up with San Francisco-based delivery company Postmates for the launch, the first in the US.
