Fire in garage, attic displaces 2 Redwood City residents

Wednesday Mar 1

A fire broke out in a home in Redwood City this morning, displacing two people who live there and their dog, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 2523 Roosevelt Ave. at about 10:45 a.m., according to the fire department.

