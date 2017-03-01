Fire district study suggests removing station from Atherton
Station 3 of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District on Almendral Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2015. The fire district has received a consultant firm's report that recommends moving the station out of Atherton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|9 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|crkessler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC