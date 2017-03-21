Federal budget proposal poses questions for port: Critical...

As the implications of President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget take shape, leaders of local government agencies are wondering how potential cuts to federal funding might play a role in their next steps. Among those grappling with the possibilities is Mike Giari, executive director of the Port of Redwood City, for whom proposed cuts to federal infrastructure programs and what they might mean for maintenance dredging the port has scheduled with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are top of mind.

