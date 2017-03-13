Enthusiastic lawmakers send 'personal delivery robots' bill to governor
Idaho lawmakers are enthusiastic about the prospect of "personal delivery robots" rolling along sidewalks in the state, with the Senate voting unanimously today to approve legislation allowing them. The bill, HB 204 , earlier passed the House with just three "no" votes; it has 20 legislative co-sponsors from both parties.
