Dump truck hits U.S. Highway 101 overpass
Caltrans workers knock off loose pieces of concrete from the damaged Embarcadero Road overpass at U.S. Highway 101 on March 3 after a dump truck struck the structure. Photo by Sue Dremann : Caltrans spokesman Robert Haus said all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday, but on the Embarcadero Road overpass, the righthand, westbound lane will remain closed indefinitely following the dump truck crash into the overpass on Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|2 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|crkessler
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC