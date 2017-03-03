Dump truck hits U.S. Highway 101 over...

Dump truck hits U.S. Highway 101 overpass

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mountain View Voice

Caltrans workers knock off loose pieces of concrete from the damaged Embarcadero Road overpass at U.S. Highway 101 on March 3 after a dump truck struck the structure. Photo by Sue Dremann : Caltrans spokesman Robert Haus said all lanes of U.S. Highway 101 should reopen by 7 p.m. Friday, but on the Embarcadero Road overpass, the righthand, westbound lane will remain closed indefinitely following the dump truck crash into the overpass on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax 2 hr Liberals are dumb 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan '17 crkessler 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC