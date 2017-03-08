Dumbarton Study Update with SamTran's...

Dumbarton Study Update with SamTran's Planning Director

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: StreetsBlog.org

Last January, Streetsblog reported on a Facebook-SamTrans collaboration to study transit uses for the Dumbarton rail corridor. The study is now about halfway completed and its already inspiring some intriguing ideas about how to use this asset.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amazon's Ultimatum to City of East Palo Alto: C... 12 hr dinerdash2001 1
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC