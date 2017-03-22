Domestic dispute turns deadly: Man shoots himself, struck once by...
A series of escalating domestic violence incidents turned deadly outside a Redwood City office complex Tuesday when a man allegedly shot himself after police responded to a report of him chasing his ex-wife with a gun. The 43-year-old man, whose name was not yet being released, was shot once in the chest by a responding officer before he reportedly shot himself in the head, according to police and the District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC