Domestic dispute turns deadly: Man shoots himself, struck once by...

15 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A series of escalating domestic violence incidents turned deadly outside a Redwood City office complex Tuesday when a man allegedly shot himself after police responded to a report of him chasing his ex-wife with a gun. The 43-year-old man, whose name was not yet being released, was shot once in the chest by a responding officer before he reportedly shot himself in the head, according to police and the District Attorney's Office.

