County to spend $700M to upgrade, build new facilities: Supervisors...
San Mateo County officials are proceeding with one of its most aggressive spending plans with hundreds of millions of dollars being allocated toward upgrading and building new facilities. The Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to review a five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes a diverse list of buildings supporting law enforcement, health care, courts, county administration, emergency services and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New years 95
|Mar 27
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC