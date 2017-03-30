County to spend $700M to upgrade, bui...

County to spend $700M to upgrade, build new facilities: Supervisors...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo County officials are proceeding with one of its most aggressive spending plans with hundreds of millions of dollars being allocated toward upgrading and building new facilities. The Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to review a five-year Capital Improvement Plan that includes a diverse list of buildings supporting law enforcement, health care, courts, county administration, emergency services and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New years 95 Mar 27 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar 21 Liberals are dumb 1
Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ... Mar 19 ryan02004 1
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb '17 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb '17 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC