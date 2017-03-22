College officials consider district e...

College officials consider district elections: Shift could make it...

19 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

County community college district officials are slated to take a next step in the move from at-large elections in the interest of leveling the playing field for all seeking a seat on the school board. The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing Wednesday, March 22, gathering feedback on a proposed transition to by-district elections.

