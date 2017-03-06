Collaboration sought for child care shortage: County report shows...

An all-hands-on-deck effort will be required by county and city officials, large employers, developers, faith-based organizations and residents to address the dearth of local child care programs, according to a recent report. The San Mateo County Human Services Agency commissioned a report released Monday, Feb. 27, illustrating the inability of early education and preschool facilities to accommodate demand, identifying potential solutions.

