Collaboration sought for child care shortage: County report shows...
An all-hands-on-deck effort will be required by county and city officials, large employers, developers, faith-based organizations and residents to address the dearth of local child care programs, according to a recent report. The San Mateo County Human Services Agency commissioned a report released Monday, Feb. 27, illustrating the inability of early education and preschool facilities to accommodate demand, identifying potential solutions.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax
|Mar 3
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Facebook to shut down the entire website
|Feb 24
|Palo Alto
|2
|Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook
|Feb 23
|Local
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
|Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|thai hivaids stal...
|60
