Cinequest opens with emotion-charged comedy, 'The Last Word'
The 27th Cinequest film festival, which opened at the California Theatre in downtown San Jose on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, runs through March 12. Cinequest got off to a great start as hundreds of people packed the California Theatre as the film festival kicked off its 13-day run with "The Last Word," an emotionally-charged independent comedy that showcases legendary actress Shirley MacLaine . The film features MacLaine as a cantankerous former ad agency executive who pushes Amanda Seyfried , who plays a newspaper obituary writer, to write an obit that softens her hard edges considerably.
