Bay Area rents tumble, except in Concord
Rental site Zumper on Wednesday ranked Bay Area cities to see where median apartment prices had dropped the most year over year. Rents in the Bay Area are, of course, still highest in San Francisco, followed by Palo Alto and Redwood City .
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|Need Help: 100-Year-Old Surprise Birthday Card ...
|Mar 19
|ryan02004
|1
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|babash's angels (Mar '06)
|Mar 11
|BabashsBestFriend
|49
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
|One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08)
|Dec '16
|ZodiacHoax
|4
