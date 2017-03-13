A Fragmented Cinequest
Cinequest closed Sunday with the audience awards, and even the Cinequest OD'd have to feel a bit sad to see the crowds go. The well-deserved winner of the best narrative feature award was Roland Vranik's Ken Loach-like The Citizen , starring Dr. Cake-Bali Marcelo as Wilson, an African refugee in Budapest.
