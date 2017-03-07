21 cars broken into at dealer, one arrested
A man arrested after smashing the windows of 21 cars and removing stereos from four of them at a Redwood City car dealer Saturday was charged Monday with car burglary and vandalism, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Dashan Cowan, 24, of Elk Grove was detained by a private security guard and later arrested by police after the guard found him with a window punch tool in a parking lot at the Boardwalk Auto Mall in Redwood City.
