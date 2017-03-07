21 cars broken into at dealer, one ar...

21 cars broken into at dealer, one arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

A man arrested after smashing the windows of 21 cars and removing stereos from four of them at a Redwood City car dealer Saturday was charged Monday with car burglary and vandalism, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Dashan Cowan, 24, of Elk Grove was detained by a private security guard and later arrested by police after the guard found him with a window punch tool in a parking lot at the Boardwalk Auto Mall in Redwood City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election: Schools seek second chance on parcel tax Mar 3 Liberals are dumb 1
Facebook to shut down the entire website Feb 24 Palo Alto 2
Google likely to buy Instagram from Facebook Feb 23 Local 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 22 Outofoptions 137
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
News One way or another, Bay Area sheriffs hold them... (May '08) Dec '16 ZodiacHoax 4
News Police: Mass murderer John Linley Frazier hange... (Aug '09) Dec '16 thai hivaids stal... 60
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,397,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC