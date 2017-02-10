What's next for downtown Redwood City?: City Council to review...
Redwood City's Downtown Precise Plan set the stage for a whirlwind of development as its adoption in 2011 coincided with an economic boom. Six years and quite a few cranes, construction hats and street closures later, the City Council is looking to assess the plan as it meets its cap and determine how to best manage downtown and its changes into the future.
