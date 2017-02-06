Warrior women

Sisters Jessica and Sofia Arellano, of San Carlos, left, mother Sandra Duffy, of San Carlos, and Diana Arteaga, of Redwood City, right, are calling themselves Warrior Women 650 and giving back to the community by holding a fundraiser for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul San Mateo County to raise money for the Homeless Help Center in San Mateo. They raised enough funds for a new microwave for the kitchen, shoes for homeless children and adults and many other items to help their homeless neighbors in need.

