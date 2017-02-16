Waiting for the next storm: Redwood City calls for action as mobile home residents brace for rain

As residents of mobile home parks pick up the pieces from floods following last week's storms, Redwood City officials are calling on the San Francisco Bay's Regional Water Quality Control Board to take action toward a solution. At Monday's City Council meeting, Planning Commissioner Connie Guerrero requested an update on the city's efforts in response to flooding that has upturned the lives of residents in Redwood City mobile home parks in recent weeks.

