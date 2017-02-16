Waiting for the next storm: Redwood C...

Waiting for the next storm: Redwood City calls for action as mobile home residents brace for rain

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

As residents of mobile home parks pick up the pieces from floods following last week's storms, Redwood City officials are calling on the San Francisco Bay's Regional Water Quality Control Board to take action toward a solution. At Monday's City Council meeting, Planning Commissioner Connie Guerrero requested an update on the city's efforts in response to flooding that has upturned the lives of residents in Redwood City mobile home parks in recent weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08) Feb 9 burrrrpo 16
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Feb 2 Melissag 135
Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16) Jan 31 crkessler 4
Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ... Jan 30 Toweringeggman 1
Steve Barrett (Feb '15) Jan 23 Kellie 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan '17 coon dogs 3
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,993,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC