Waiting for the next storm: Redwood City calls for action as mobile home residents brace for rain
As residents of mobile home parks pick up the pieces from floods following last week's storms, Redwood City officials are calling on the San Francisco Bay's Regional Water Quality Control Board to take action toward a solution. At Monday's City Council meeting, Planning Commissioner Connie Guerrero requested an update on the city's efforts in response to flooding that has upturned the lives of residents in Redwood City mobile home parks in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon's Guaymas restaurant sold, but concept ... (Sep '08)
|Feb 9
|burrrrpo
|16
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb 2
|Melissag
|135
|Review: Senior Helpers (Mar '16)
|Jan 31
|crkessler
|4
|Stanford Provost John W. Etchemendy dismantles ...
|Jan 30
|Toweringeggman
|1
|Steve Barrett (Feb '15)
|Jan 23
|Kellie
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan '17
|coon dogs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC