Trustees address a range of issues

At its Feb. 13-14 meeting, the Stanford University Board of Trustees set tuition for the 2017-18 academic year, approved construction projects, announced plans for its annual retreat, and heard presentations from university leadership, including President Marc Tessier-Lavigne , and the deans of the Schools of Law, Business, Education and Medicine. During the meeting, the Board of Trustees announced it had established an endowment that would forever name the provost's position as the "John W. Etchemendy Provostial Professorship" to honor former Provost John Etchemendy .
