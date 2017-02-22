The Wall Street Journal: Fashion site...

The Wall Street Journal: Fashion site Poshmark says hackers stole money from some user accounts

Online fashion marketplace Poshmark Inc. said hackers targeted its systems and used stolen usernames and passwords to drain funds from some of its user accounts in recent days. The Redwood City, Calif., company, which functions as an online consignment shop, said several hundred active accounts were compromised and the site plans to reimburse anyone who was affected.

