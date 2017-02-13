The Optimal Seating Plan? Letting Your Students Choose
How you arrange your seating can be an asset for differentiating instruction. Summit Preparatory Charter High School in Redwood City, California, uses different seating configurations for independent work, collaborative work, mini lessons, and large-group discussions.
