Tails wagging: Inmates train dogs now up for adoption in new coed program

Genevieve Llamas shows how Lizzie, a 3-year-old Chihuahua, has learned new skills since the two participated in the TAILS program at the San Mateo County Jail. For rescue dogs like 6-year old Summer and 10-year-old Gypsy, getting sent to jail may have actually been one of the best things that could have happened to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.